Poll: Will you go shopping in St Stephen's Day sales?

SHOPPING AS A St Stephen’s Day activity was gaining in popularity in recent years before the Covid-19 pandemic called a halt to its gallop.

Many high street retailers are open today and have slashed prices in a bid to get customers through the door.

However, with coronavirus cases continuing to rise the Chief Medical today advised people to shop online where possible.

Tony Holohan urged people to queue outside stores and leave any retail environment that does not feel safe and that is not adhering to the public health guidance.

So today we’re asking: Will you go shopping in St Stephen’s Day sales?

