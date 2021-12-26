#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Will you go shopping in St Stephen's Day sales?

Will you go bargain hunting or give it a miss?

By Céimin Burke Sunday 26 Dec 2021, 9:43 AM
21 minutes ago 4,360 Views 8 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

SHOPPING AS A St Stephen’s Day activity was gaining in popularity in recent years before the Covid-19 pandemic called a halt to its gallop.

Many high street retailers are open today and have slashed prices in a bid to get customers through the door.

However, with coronavirus cases continuing to rise the Chief Medical today advised people to shop online where possible.

Tony Holohan urged people to queue outside stores and leave any retail environment that does not feel safe and that is not adhering to the public health guidance.

So today we’re asking: Will you go shopping in St Stephen’s Day sales?


Poll Results:

No, I won't (342)
Yes, I will (30)
I usually would, but not this year (23)
I've no opinion  (6)




About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
