CMO advises people not to meet indoors with other households and to avoid crowded shops

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Dr Tony Holohan has urged people to reduce their contacts, advising them not to socialise or meet indoors with other households and to avoid crowded places.

In a statement this morning, he pointed out that the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which is now the dominant variant in Ireland, is more transmissible than Delta.

“As such, please do not socialise or meet indoors with people from other households,” he advised. “Avoid crowded places including retail environments.”

He advised people to shop online where possible, to queue outside stores and leave any retail environment that does not feel safe and that is not adhering to the public health guidance.

“If you are yet to receive a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, then you should take every measure you can to protect yourself until you are eligible to receive it,” Dr Holohan said.

This includes avoiding risky environments and keeping your contacts as low as possible. All of the available evidence indicates that a booster vaccine will offer good protection against infection with the Omicron variant.

The CMO also reminded those who travelled to Ireland from overseas that it is important that they take an antigen test every day for five days.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“If anyone experiences any symptoms of Covid-19, however mild, then it is important to self-isolate and arrange a PCR test,” he said.

“Our test centres are very busy at the moment due to the high incidence of Covid-19 across the country; however, it is important that you continue to self-isolate until you receive the result of your PCR test and further information from the HSE.”