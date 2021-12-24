Coronavirus: 11,182 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have been notified of 11,182 further cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am, 393 people were in hospital with the virus, 89 of whom are in intensive care.
Yesterday, 7,411 new cases were confirmed, a total of 390 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 98 people were in ICU.
