13,765 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have been notified of 13,765 further cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am, 378 people were in hospital with the virus, 87 of whom are in intensive care.
Yesterday, 11,182 new cases were confirmed, a total of 393 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 89 people were in ICU.
COMMENTS (26)