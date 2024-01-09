Gardaí investigating if fatally injured man took taxi home after Dublin stabbing

LAST UPDATE | 29 minutes ago
GARDAÍ ARE EXAMINING if a man who died in Lucan after a stabbing was fatally injured elsewhere and took a taxi across Dublin before emergency services were contacted to help him.
Investigators are examining if the dead man, named locally as Kevin Walsh (34), who had served a prison sentence for killing a British tourist, was attacked in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Sources have said it is believe he travelled to his home in Lucan where emergency services were alerted – he died on Sunday evening.
Yesterday gardaí made an appeal for help from witnesses as the investigation is likely to be declared a murder.
At around 3am on Sunday gardaí were called to an apartment complex in Lucan where they discovered Walsh, aged in his 30s, with serious injuries.
He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown for treatment, but died at around 6.30pm.
Sources have said that it is believed that he may have suffered at least one stab wound in an incident in the Allenton area of Tallaght, Dublin 24.
He then got a taxi to Lucan to the Shackleton estate, where he lived, in the early hours, before his condition worsened.
Walsh had a long record of serious crime and previous convictions including one for manslaughter when he was a teenager in 2005.
The Irish Examiner reported in 2006 that the killing of the 20-year-old victim James Burke was because he was English. The court heard that Walsh was a teenage alcoholic.
The court also heard that the body of the victim was left in a field by Walsh for a number of days near the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Clondalkin.
A jury convicted him of manslaughter following a three week of the trial in the Central Criminal Court.
He was sentenced to eight years in prison with five of those years suspended.
Walsh emerged from custody and continued his involvement in serious crime. Source said he had close to 35 previous convictions which included for burglary, theft. His most recent serious offence was the violent hijacking of a taxi.
Gardaí have issued an appeal for help from the public and have requested witnesses to make contact.
Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Allenton, Tallaght, Dublin 24 and Shackleton, Lucan, County Dublin at this time and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800, 666 111 or any Garda Station.
