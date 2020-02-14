This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 14 February, 2020
'Remember, these names, they were all real people': Vigil marks 39 years since the Stardust disaster

A permanent plaque listing all 48 names was unveiled.

By Nicky Ryan Friday 14 Feb 2020, 3:38 PM
57 minutes ago 1,518 Views 3 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

IN THE EARLY hours of Valentine’s Day, 1981, a fire ripped through the Stardust club in Artane, north Dublin.

48 people died, more than 200 were injured, and a community was left reeling for decades.

Those who died were remembered last night at a vigil held at the site of the nightclub, and a permanent plaque listing all 48 names was unveiled by former RTÉ reporter Charlie Bird.

Bird was joined by Eamon Dunphy and leading Stardust campaigners such as Antoinette Keegan, Jimmy Fitzpatrick, and Eugene Kelly, speaking before the sizable crowd about their continued fight for justice.

Watch the video above for our full report

Listen to our Stardust podcast

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

