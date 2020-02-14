'Remember, these names, they were all real people': Vigil marks 39 years since the Stardust disaster

IN THE EARLY hours of Valentine’s Day, 1981, a fire ripped through the Stardust club in Artane, north Dublin.

48 people died, more than 200 were injured, and a community was left reeling for decades.

Those who died were remembered last night at a vigil held at the site of the nightclub, and a permanent plaque listing all 48 names was unveiled by former RTÉ reporter Charlie Bird.

Bird was joined by Eamon Dunphy and leading Stardust campaigners such as Antoinette Keegan, Jimmy Fitzpatrick, and Eugene Kelly, speaking before the sizable crowd about their continued fight for justice.

Watch the video above for our full report