This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 2 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stardust fire campaigners move forward in 'strongest' attempt to hold new inquest

New documents have been submitted to the Attorney General.

By Nicky Ryan Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 4:48 PM
58 minutes ago 1,583 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4572918

ec346bd7-d570-407d-aadd-ffa66b290239 Campaigners outside the Office of the Attorney General, handing in the documents. Source: Nicky Ryan/TheJournal.ie

CAMPAIGNERS CALLING FOR a new inquest into the Stardust fire have taken the next step in their fight by submitting new documents to the Office of the Attorney General.

The fire, which tore through a club in Artane, Co Dublin, on Valentine’s Day in 1981 remains the worst disaster of its kind in the history of the State. Forty-eight people died and more than 200 were injured.

An inquiry into the blaze previously put forward arson as the probable cause, but this was rejected by families and later overturned as part of a separate inquiry a decade ago.

Retired judge Pat McCartlan was tasked in 2017 with examining whether there would be grounds to hold a new inquest into the fire. He ruled that a new inquiry was not warranted, saying there was no new evidence.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan decided against another inquiry.

‘Strongest’ attempt

However, the families of those who died and survivors who were there on the night believe this latest move is their ‘strongest’ attempt yet at triggering a new inquest.

Speaking to the media today, the campaign’s solicitor Darragh Mackin said this latest dossier contains new evidence from witnesses “such as family members who were never before asked to give an account of what happened that night”.

It is contains the views of experts who gave evidence as part of inquires or inquests into the the 2018 Grenfell Tower fire, the Twin Towers terror attack in 2001, the 1971 Ballymurphy massacre in Belfast, and the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Stardust nightclub fire File photo of gardaí outside Stardust the morning after the fire. Source: PA Images

He added that the documents contain detailed accounts from eyewitnesses who were outside the club on the night, who claim they saw the blaze originate in the roof space as opposed as to the West Alcove seating area of Stardust, which previous inquests and fire investigations into the blaze hinged on.

“The threshold for a fresh inquest in relatively modest,” Mackin told the reporters, “It is whether or not the Attorney General [Séamus Woulfe] feels it is advisable.”

We say that it is clear from the evidence presented to him today that the test is met, and that a fresh inquest would be advisable, for the simple reason that the families would then be afforded a mechanism to establish the truth.

Antoinette Keegan, a leading member of the campaign who lost two sisters in the fire, said they have faced “many concrete walls” in their efforts for a new inquest to be held, but are now very confident their latest effort will yield results.

“We want truth, and we want justice,” she said, stressing that ‘it’s not fair on the parents’ of people who died in the fire, some of whom are now unwell, describing the repeated delays as “systematic abuse”.

The belief that this latest attempt could yield results was echoed by Jimmy Fitzpatrick, who himself survived the fire.

“We have more clout to prove our point,” he told TheJournal.ie.

“Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due to meet us on the 29th May, I would like to put to him, ‘Listen, this didn’t happen on your shift, you lot aren’t responsible for this, so give the families closure, give them a hearing, give them a voice at least’.”

We’re never going away. The mothers and fathers are getting old, but we’re still around, and we’ve got people behind us.

The group recently brought their issues directly to the Human Rights Commissioner in Strasbourg.

Speaking in the Dáil on this year’s anniversary of the fire, Minister Flanagan said:

I am happy and satisfied at all times to receive any new information that the committee or any individual wishes to share with me. I had the opportunity to meet with the representative groups of victims and survivors on a number of occasions.
I understand an application has been made to the Office of the Attorney General on the possibility of reopening the inquest. I am not privy to the detail of that, nor should I be. However, I am happy to convey the Deputies’ concerns directly to my colleague, the Attorney General, immediately following this intervention.

The Department of Justice and the Department of the Taoiseach have been contacted for comment about today’s developments.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí investigating after shooting incident outside school in west Dublin
    Gardaí investigating after shooting incident outside school in west Dublin
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Settlement reached between children of Seán Quinn and IBRC
    Settlement reached between children of Seán Quinn and IBRC
    Men film themselves laughing following 'violent rampage' in Dublin city centre
    Man (21) pleads guilty to drunken 'one punch' assault that killed friend on Halloween night in 2017
    GARDAí
    Three people arrested in Sligo over illegal money lending
    Three people arrested in Sligo over illegal money lending
    Criminals never know they are being investigated by the Criminal Assets Bureau, says agency boss
    Man (45) charged with murder over fatal stabbing of Noel Whelan on Saturday
    DUBLIN
    President praises 'force of forgiveness' of Italian student left paralysed in Dublin attack in 1999
    President praises 'force of forgiveness' of Italian student left paralysed in Dublin attack in 1999
    Dublin teenager who broke man's front teeth 'to show his friends he was tough' jailed for 18 months
    80% surveyed in student accommodation in Dublin city are international students paying average €250 a week rent

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie