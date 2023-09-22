Former Stardust manager Eamon Butterly denies throwing now-deceased head bouncer 'under the bus'

STARDUST MANAGER EAMON Butterly has denied that he is trying to throw the now deceased head doorman Tom Kennan “under the bus” by telling the jury at the Dublin District Coroner’s Court that Kennan locked exit doors in the nightclub on his own initiative.

Butterly is giving evidence today at the inquest into the blaze that swept through the Stardust nightclub in the early hours of 14 February 1981, killing 48 people.

Michael O’Higgins SC, representing a number of the families of the victims, asked Butterly if he remembered giving evidence the day before about three of the Stardust exits usually being opened around 10pm while the rest were unlocked two hours later.

O’Higgins said that Butterly had replied to this: “Yes, that’s what Tom Kennan told me.”

“You were then asked why the other three exits were kept locked, and you said: ‘I don’t know’.’ You were then asked how this policy was in place, and you said: ‘It wasn’t a policy, it was something Tom Kennan told me he was doing. I told him that the doors shouldn’t be locked. I never saw the doors locked’,” O’Higgins SAID.

Advertisement

O’Higgins went on to say that Butterly had given evidence that he had never seen any doors locked in the Stardust, but if he did “there would be trouble.”

O’Higgins said that Mr Butterly had said that this was just something Tom Kennan was doing.

“You said that you would never allow that. You said he had to stop doing that. From reading that, my impression is that this was something Tom Kennan was doing on his own initiative,” said Mr O’Higgins.

“He was in charge,” said Butterly.

O’Higgins said that the door staff who had given evidence at the inquest had spoken of Butterly “hiring and firing at will”.

O’Higgins: “One of them said you had hired and fired him three times.”Butterly: “I don’t recall that.” O’Higgins: “He said you were a tough man and very volatile. Butterly: “The person who was hiring the doormen was Mr Kennan.” O’Higgins: “If Tom Kennan was locking doors in circumstances where you didn’t want him to do it and you told him to stop doing it and he kept locking them, why didn’t you fire him?” Butterly: “Tom Kennan was my father’s brother-in-law, he was my uncle, that’s why he was employed, he was an honourable person and I trusted him. O’Higgins: “If what you’re saying isn’t true, you are attacking him in your evidence here, because you’re putting the blame on him, and he’s dead….You wouldn’t be throwing Tom under the bus here?” Butterly: “I would not, no.”

Mr Butterly’s evidence continues this afternoon in the Pillar Room of the Rotunda Hospital.