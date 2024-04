TODAY IS A hugely significant day for the Stardust families. Vindication, at last.

The long-running inquests returned a verdict of unlawful killing in all 48 deaths, and – crucially – determined that the fire was caused by an electrical fault in a hot press.

In 2019, The Journal released an award-winning documentary series that delved into the disaster in detail over six podcast episodes, sharing first-hand experiences of the night and exploring the long, long fight for truth.

Christine Bohan and Nicky Ryan, producers of the series, sit down with Sinéad O’Carroll for a new episode, one that looks at what today means for the Stardust story.

The entire series is available to listen to now or wherever you get your podcasts.

Stardust / SoundCloud