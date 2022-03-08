State will pay €100,000 to families of healthcare workers who died of Covid

FAMILIES OF HEALTHCARE workers who died having contracted Covid-19 in the course of their work are to received a tax-free payment of €100,000.

The HPSC reports that 22 healthcare workers have died having contracted Covid as of 19 February 2022; with the majority of these deaths occurring in the first year of the pandemic.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly secured Government approval today for the scheme which specifies that all healthcare workers who were designated ‘essential’ during the first phases of the pandemic will be included.

This includes GPs and others working in primary care, including administrative staff.

It also includes disability services staff, private staff in nursing homes and throughout the healthcare system.

Eligibility will extend to the estate of all workers who worked in the provision of:

hospital services

therapy services provided by a member of a designated profession within the meaning of section 3 of the Health and Social Care Professionals Act 2005

services relating to public health, including services relating to contact tracing, the testing of persons for Covid-19, laboratory services, drug treatment and addiction services

pharmacy services

primary care and general and specialist medical practice activities

dental services

blood donation and related services

issue or organ donation and related services

residential care services (including nursing care, mental health and substance abuse services, services for elderly persons and persons with disabilities) and children’s residential services

homecare, home help and other health services in the community

social work and social care services, (including disability services, mental health services, child protection and welfare services, domestic, sexual and gender-based violence services) and homeless services including homeless outreach services

paramedical, ambulance and pre-hospital care services

services provided by minor injury units

maternity services

food safety and environmental services

How can eligible families apply?

The Department of Health is working with Pobal to put in place arrangements. The application process is being designed to be straightforward. Further details will be made available as soon as possible, said the department.

In developing this scheme, the department considered what arrangements are in place in other countries, including the NHS, which makes a payment of £60,000 to families in similar circumstances.

Minister Donnelly said:

“When this pandemic began, there were no vaccines, and our understanding of Covid-19 was limited. Nevertheless, we had to ask healthcare workers to come to work in workplaces where we knew Covid was present.

“They were required to assume an unknown level of risk in their work, a level that had not existed before, and they took on that risk. The Government has already taken steps to recognise this phenomenal dedication; but in a small number of cases, the worst happened, and something more is appropriate.

“Many healthcare workers contracted Covid-19 (over 39,000 according to the HPSC). Most of those cases were reported in the most recent waves of infection, and, thankfully, vaccinations have meant that the vast majority of people recovered. Unfortunately, a small number of healthcare workers contracted COVID-19 in work and sadly passed away,” he said.

The minister said the Government are now putting in place this scheme “to try to alleviate any short-term financial hardship the families of healthcare worker who lost their lives may be suffering”.

He added that it is also a gesture of further recognition on behalf of the people of Ireland.

This payment is in addition to any other arrangements a person may have in place, for example HSE employees may be entitled to an Injury Grant based on a multiple of salary.

“I am keenly aware of tragic cases where families have been left without any income, for example where a worker was a locum or temporary worker. This payment will mean that these families will have some support from the state to provide for their needs and serves as an acknowledgment of our debt of gratitude to the extraordinary sacrifices their loved ones made to protect others,” said the minister.