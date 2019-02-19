This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

16 states sue Trump administration for declaring national emergency to fund Mexico border wall

The case could work its way to the Supreme Court for a showdown on the separation of powers.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 8:34 AM
1 hour ago 4,434 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4500868
A demonstrator in Atlanta, Georgia protests against Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to fund a border wall with Mexico
Image: Steve Eberhardt/PA Images
A demonstrator in Atlanta, Georgia protests against Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to fund a border wall with Mexico
A demonstrator in Atlanta, Georgia protests against Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to fund a border wall with Mexico
Image: Steve Eberhardt/PA Images

SIXTEEN US STATES will sue president Donald Trump’s administration over his decision to declare a national emergency to fund a wall on the border with Mexico.

On Friday, Trump announced the emergency in order to bypass Congress, which approved only a quarter of the $5.6 billion he wanted for the wall in a spending bill.

But the lawsuit, filed in a federal court in California, said the president’s order was contrary to the constitution’s presentment and appropriations clauses, which outline legislative procedures and define Congress as the final arbiter of public funds.

The move had already been announced by Xavier Becerra, the attorney general of California, who on Sunday said that states had legal standing because they risked losing money intended for military projects, disaster assistance and other purposes.

Critics from Trump’s own Republican party have also warned that he has opened the door for future presidents to call on the act whenever they fail to get their way with Congress.

Should the states prevail, the case could work its way up to the Supreme Court, setting up a precedent-setting showdown on the separation of powers.

‘Constitutional crisis’

California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Virginia are party to the complaint seeking an injunction.

Trump speaks in Miami Donald Trump speaks at the FIU-Ocean Bank Convocation Center Monday in Miami on Monday Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The states are bringing the action to “protect their residents, natural resources, and economic interests from President Donald J. Trump’s flagrant disregard of fundamental separation of powers principles engrained in the United States Constitution”, the complaint said.

It added that Trump had veered the country towards a “constitutional crisis of his own making”.

“Congress has repeatedly rebuffed the president’s insistence to fund a border wall, recently resulting in a record 35-day partial government shutdown over the border wall dispute,” it said.

“After the government reopened, Congress approved, and the president signed into law, a $1.375 billion appropriation for fencing along the southern border, but Congress made clear that funding could not be used to build President Trump’s proposed border wall.”

Endangered species

The complaint also questioned Trump’s categorisation of illegal border crossings as a national emergency, saying data issued by his own administration refuted the notion.

“Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data shows that unlawful entries are near 45-year lows,” it said.

“The State Department recognises there is a lack of credible evidence that terrorists are using the southern border to enter the United States. Federal data confirms that immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than are native-born Americans.”

The White House says the emergency order empowers it to pull around $6.6 billion from other sources, mostly already-allocated funds in the Defence Department budget.

But the lawsuit countered that tapping military funds would result in huge losses for the states’ national guard units, which would otherwise use the money for domestic drug interdiction and counter-drug activities as well as for law enforcement programs.

The complaint added that the Department of Homeland Security had violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to evaluate the environmental impact of the wall in California and New Mexico, saying species such as the endangered Mexican gray wolf, and the jaguar would be at risk.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Baldwin says Trump's comments could be a 'threat' to his safety after president's fury at TV skit
    87,331  81
    2
    		Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    81,869  0
    3
    		Health worker loses career after allowing vulnerable teen go to toilet unaccompanied at Dart station
    71,459  0
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Should the rural broadband plan be scrapped in favour of privately operated wireless?
    541  0
    2
    		Dublin's docklands could be turned into a playground for testing 5G technology
    295  0
    3
    		An Post is planning to roll out Parcel Motel-style delivery lockers
    165  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap: Kilbane no-nonsense as Declan Rice saga finally reaches its end
    40,548  53
    2
    		As it happened: Chelsea v Man United, FA Cup fifth round
    39,341  23
    3
    		'Women's bodies are being questioned' - Caster Semenya takes gender rule challenge to court
    34,126  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Fans are loving Robert Sheehan's new show The Umbrella Academy, but what do the critics think?
    14,346  1
    2
    		PSA: Spencer Matthews has officially apologised for his 'wooden performance'
    9,690  0
    3
    		Here, does Kim Kardashian have *any* furniture in her gaff? Let's investigate
    7,802  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    16 states sue Trump administration for declaring national emergency to fund Mexico border wall
    16 states sue Trump administration for declaring national emergency to fund Mexico border wall
    Rescue operation underway after 16 people become trapped on SeaWorld ride in California
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    COURTS
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    GARDAí
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    Man arrested over public order incident in A&E department at Dublin hospital
    DUBLIN
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    Delays of 30-45 minutes to trains going to and from Heuston due to vandalism

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie