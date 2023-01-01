Status yellow fog and ice warning issued for the entire country

Advertisement

# Weather Warning
A STATUS YELLOW fog and ice warning has been issued for the entire country.

The alert is valid from 11pm tonight until 11am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann is warning that icy stretches and patches of freezing fog may lead to hazardous road conditions in some areas tonight and tomorrow morning.

A similar alert is in place in the North and is valid from midnight until 11am tomorrow.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
