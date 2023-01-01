Status yellow fog and ice warning issued for the entire country

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A STATUS YELLOW fog and ice warning has been issued for the entire country.
The alert is valid from 11pm tonight until 11am tomorrow morning.
Met Éireann is warning that icy stretches and patches of freezing fog may lead to hazardous road conditions in some areas tonight and tomorrow morning.
⚠️Status Yellow - Fog / Ice Warning for Ireland⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 1, 2023
Icy stretches along with patches of freezing fog may lead to hazardous road conditions in some areas tonight and on Monday morning.
Valid: 23:00 Sunday 01/01/2023 to 11:00 Monday 02/01/2023
More Info 👇https://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy pic.twitter.com/n5we2y0csr
A similar alert is in place in the North and is valid from midnight until 11am tomorrow.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS