Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 26 June, 2019
Met Éireann has issued a warm weather alert affecting most west coast counties

High temperatures and sunny weather are predicted for the west and south tomorrow.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 1:29 PM
26 minutes ago 6,341 Views 21 Comments
Salthill in Galway could be busy on Thursday with temperatures expected to reach over 27 degrees.
Image: Shutterstock/markusha_g
Salthill in Galway could be busy on Thursday with temperatures expected to reach over 27 degrees.
Salthill in Galway could be busy on Thursday with temperatures expected to reach over 27 degrees.
Image: Shutterstock/markusha_g

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow warm weather warning for parts of the west and south of Ireland, with temperatures expected to reach over 27 degrees tomorrow. 

The warning covers Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick for Thursday. It will remain in place from 1pm to 7pm tomorrow. 

Met Éireann is warning that temperatures could reach over 27 degrees – making the western and southern counties significantly warmer than the rest of the country. 

Across Europe, countries from Sweden to Spain are experiencing an extreme heatwave that meteorologists are predicting could break June records. In some places, officials are warning that temperatures could reach over 40 degrees.

Ireland seems set to escape these extreme temperatures, with the latest warning from Met Éireann coming after days of unsettled weather across the country.

On Monday, Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow warning for thundery showers and heavy rain. 

