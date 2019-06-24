Thundery weather predicted across the country today

MET ÉIREANN IS predicting thunder and heavy showers for parts of the country today.

While many places will remain dry, with temperatures reaching up to 22 degrees, thundery showers are also predicted this morning for some areas.

The early morning mist and fog will clear, with sunshine predicted across the country and temperatures projected to reach between 18 and 22 degrees.

Early morning mist & fog will gradually clear and there will be good sunshine during the day. However heavy thundery showers will break out from late morning onwards but many places will continue to remain dry for the day. Becoming warm with highs of 18 to 22C in light breezes. pic.twitter.com/9ShUvCwT1b — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 24, 2019 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

It all makes a change from yesterday’s downpours, which saw Waterford and Cork issued with Status Yellow rainfall warnings by Met Éireann.

Today’s unsettled weather will continue into tomorrow, when we can expect more warm weather and infrequent showers.