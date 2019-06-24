This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 24 June, 2019
Advertisement
Thundery weather predicted across the country today

While today will be warm, Met Éireann has said we should expect thundery showers this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 24 Jun 2019, 9:26 AM
15 minutes ago 1,404 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4694896

MET ÉIREANN IS predicting thunder and heavy showers for parts of the country today. 

While many places will remain dry, with temperatures reaching up to 22 degrees, thundery showers are also predicted this morning for some areas. 

The early morning mist and fog will clear, with sunshine predicted across the country and temperatures projected to reach between 18 and 22 degrees. 

It all makes a change from yesterday’s downpours, which saw Waterford and Cork issued with Status Yellow rainfall warnings by Met Éireann. 

Today’s unsettled weather will continue into tomorrow, when we can expect more warm weather and infrequent showers. 

