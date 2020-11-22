Status Yellow warning for the west as heavy rainfall set to sweep in from tomorrow

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning will be in place in eight counties in the west from tomorrow ahead of heavy rain that could lead to flooding.
The warning for Donegal, Clare, Kerry and all of Connacht begins from 2pm tomorrow and will last for 24 hours.
Met Éireann says tomorrow will start of mainly dry with sunny spell in the east but that heavy rain will then begin to spread from the west and will become persistent and heavy at times.
The rain is likely to continue tomorrow night and into Tuesday, leading to the potential for flooding in the western half of the country.
Daytime temperatures over the forthcoming days will remain relatively mild at between 10-12 degrees. Colder weather is being forecast for next weekend.
