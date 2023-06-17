Status Yellow rain and thunderstorm warning issued for most of the country

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow storm warning for 20 counties as rain and wind hit much of the country.

The thunderstorm and rain warning is in effect in all of Connacht and in Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary until 11pm tonight.

Met Éireann has warned that “thunderstorms bringing frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds, and a chance of hail”.

The forecaster advised of possible localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar thunderstorm warning for Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry from 2pm until 9pm.

Advertisement

The national forecast for today spells cloudy weather with scattered showers, some heavy and thundery.

Some dry intervals in the early afternoon are to be followed by more heavy and thundery showers developing later across much of the country with hail and spot flooding possible.

However, the temperature will stay warm, with highs of 18 to 22 degrees.

Scattered showers will continue across much of the northern half of the country tonight, continuing to turn heavy and thundery with hail and spot flooding possible, according to Met Éireann.

“The showers will gradually die out late in the night with mist and fog patches developing. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with light winds,” the forecaster said.

Tomorrow will be “generally cloudy with showers”.

“Some of the showers will turn heavy and possibly thundery during the afternoon and evening with spot flooding a risk. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with light to moderate southeast winds.”