Status yellow rain warning issued for the entire country

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a status yellow rain warning for the entire country tomorrow.

The forecaster is warning of heavy of thundery “pulses of rain” tonight and tomorrow.

Met Éireann warns that this will lead to flooding in places.

The alert is valid from 3am on Monday morning, until 8pm tomorrow night.

No such warning has been issued for Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, there will be some scattered outbreaks of rain on Monday night, along with mist and fog patches, with lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees.

These scattered outbreaks of rain will continue into Tuesday morning, mainly across the north and northeast early on, and later across the southwest.

Wet and breezy weather will then track up from the southwest overnight on Tuesday.

While a clearance will set in later on Tuesday night, heavy showers will move into Atlantic counties.