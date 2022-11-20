Status yellow rain warning issued for the entire country

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a status yellow rain warning for the entire country tomorrow.
The forecaster is warning of heavy of thundery “pulses of rain” tonight and tomorrow.
Met Éireann warns that this will lead to flooding in places.
The alert is valid from 3am on Monday morning, until 8pm tomorrow night.
No such warning has been issued for Northern Ireland.
Meanwhile, there will be some scattered outbreaks of rain on Monday night, along with mist and fog patches, with lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees.
These scattered outbreaks of rain will continue into Tuesday morning, mainly across the north and northeast early on, and later across the southwest.
Wet and breezy weather will then track up from the southwest overnight on Tuesday.
While a clearance will set in later on Tuesday night, heavy showers will move into Atlantic counties.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)