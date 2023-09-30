Status Yellow rain warning takes effect in three counties

A STATUS YELLOW weather warning for rain has come into effect in Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Met Éireann is cautioning that persistent and at times heavy rain in the three counties could lead to localised flooding, dangerous road conditions, and disruption to travel.

The warning was implemented at 8am this morning and is due to last until 8pm tomorrow evening.

Across the country, the forecast for the weekend expects plenty of rain showers.

Met Éireann anticipates that the band of rain over the southwest to gradually spread further north later in the morning. It should “eventually clear by this afternoon and evening but it will linger across southern counties”.

Highest temperatures today will reach around 15 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Most areas will be dry by tonight but rain will linger in the south, with a few showers moving into western counties later in the night, according to the forecaster, with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring a “mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells” in the morning followed by a mostly dry afternoon and highest temperatures again of 15 to 19 degrees.