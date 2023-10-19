Advertisement

Thursday 19 October 2023
More localised flooding 'likely' as rain warning issued for Cork, Kerry and Limerick
The weather warning will kick in at 11pm and remain in place until 9am tomorrow.
782
3
18 minutes ago

THE SOUTH-WEST of the country is set to be hit with further spells of rain with another weather warning kicking in later today. 

A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for Cork, Kerry and Limerick. It will kick in at 11pm and remain in place until 9am tomorrow. 

Met Éireann has warned that heavy bursts of rain or showers overnight and tomorrow morning, coupled with waterlogged soil and high river levels is likely to lead to further localised flooding and dangerous travel conditions. 

This comes after a Status Orange Rain warning was in place for Cork and Kerry early yesterday amid Storm Babet, followed by a Status Yellow warning across the country.

Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford were also subject to an Orange warning for several hours in the afternoon.

Communities in the south of the country are reeling today from the effects of major flooding due to the heavy rainfall yesterday.

The storm brought knee-high flooding to parts of Cork, particularly the town of Midleton, where members of the Defence Forces were deployed as buildings flooded and roads were cut off.

Cork County Council appealed for road users to take care when travelling today and to be conscious of pedestrians and cyclists while multiple roads were still closed and impassable due to flooding.

Looking at the general forecast for Ireland tonight, Met Éireann has said showers will merge to longer spells of rain in parts of the west and south-west. 

It’ll be drier elsewhere with clear spells and just passing showers. 

Wet and windy conditions are forecast to develop in the east and north tomorrow morning with the potential for heavy and prolonged falls of rain leading to localised flooding. 

Met Éireann said the rain will be patchier elsewhere at first, but will turn more persistent later in the day. 

The forecaster said there will be mixed weather with some decent sunny spells over the weekend. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
