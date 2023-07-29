Met Éireann issues rain warning for three north-west counties with risk of flooding

MET ÉIREANN HAS said that it will be a weekend of unsettled weather as it issued a Status Yellow rain warning for three counties in the north of the country.

The rain warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo came into effect at 9am and will remain in place until midnight.

According to the forecaster, there will be frequent heavy showers across the three counties today, which may lead to localised flooding in places.

It is set to be bright and blustery for the rest of the country with sunny spells and scattered showers expected throughout the day. Temperatures will reach highs of 16 to 20 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Tonight will see clear spells and scattered showers at first, with some of the showers heavy and possibly thundery in the northwest of the country.

Cloud will thicken from the south later in the night, with rain developing in Munster towards dawn tomorrow. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees are expected in fresh and gusty southwest to west breezes.

Met Éireann said it will be mostly cloudy on Sunday morning with outbreaks of rain set to spread from the south during the day, turning heavy in places.

Temperatures will reach 17 to 20 degrees with fresh southwest winds.