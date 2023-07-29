Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 29 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
SHUTTERSTOCK/NIYOM NAPALAI
# Rain on the way
Met Éireann issues rain warning for three north-west counties with risk of flooding
The forecaster said conditions will be unsettled across the weekend.
5.2k
4
46 minutes ago

MET ÉIREANN HAS said that it will be a weekend of unsettled weather as it issued a Status Yellow rain warning for three counties in the north of the country. 

The rain warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo came into effect at 9am and will remain in place until midnight.

According to the forecaster, there will be frequent heavy showers across the three counties today, which may lead to localised flooding in places.

It is set to be bright and blustery for the rest of the country with sunny spells and scattered showers expected throughout the day. Temperatures will reach highs of 16 to 20 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds. 

Tonight will see clear spells and scattered showers at first, with some of the showers heavy and possibly thundery in the northwest of the country.

Cloud will thicken from the south later in the night, with rain developing in Munster towards dawn tomorrow. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees are expected in fresh and gusty southwest to west breezes.

Met Éireann said it will be mostly cloudy on Sunday morning with outbreaks of rain set to spread from the south during the day, turning heavy in places. 

Temperatures will reach 17 to 20 degrees with fresh southwest winds. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     