Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 29 September 2021
Wet and windy night ahead as rainfall warning in place for three western counties

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Galway, Mayo and Donegal.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 29 Sep 2021, 9:45 PM
IT’S SET TO be a wet and windy night ahead with widespread rain forecast. 

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Galway, Mayo and Donegal. The warning kicked in at 9pm and will remain in place until 9pm tomorrow. 

Met Éireann has warned there will be spells of heavy rain at times in these counties with accumulations of 30mm possible. 

Looking at the general forecast, there will be widespread rain tonight, accompanied by fresh to strong southerly winds. 

Drier conditions, with showers, are to follow from the Atlantic and winds will veer southwesterly, remaining strong in coastal areas. 

Temperatures will drop as low as 6 to 11 degrees tonight. 

Tomorrow is expected to have some bright, dry spells, mainly in the east and south. However, it will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and more persistent rain at times in the west and northwest. 

In the early evening, rain will turn heavy in Atlantic coastal counties, extending eastwards during the evening and early night, with some heavy falls in Connacht and west Ulster. 

Top temperatures tomorrow will range between 13 and 16 degrees. 

