Heavy downpours expected as Status Yellow warning issued for 14 counties

A STATUS YELLOW RAINFALL warning has been issued for 14 counties.

The warning will kick in at 5pm today and will remain valid until 7am tomorrow.

The warning has been issued for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

Met Éireann has warned there will be heavy rain at times with amounts of 25 to 35mm possible. There is also a risk of localised flooding.

The heavy rain is forecast to hit the country this afternoon, and will spread northwards over Munster, Leinster and Connacht this evening.

Temperatures will range between 14 to 16 degrees.

The rain will continue to spread up over Ulster early tonight and will continue heavy over parts of Munster and Leinster.

It’s expected to ease off later tonight and will clear from the western half of the country by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow is due to start off cloudy with some rain and drizzle.

Brighter, sunnier weather will extend from the west to all areas of the country in the afternoon. However, some scattered showers are expected to develop.

Tomorrow night is forecast to be dry in most areas with clear spells.

However, rain will develop in the south and southwest towards Monday morning.

Rain in the southwest will spread northeastwards across the country through the day on Monday, reaching northern areas towards evening.

It will be persistent and heavy at times, Met Éireann has warned.

On Monday night, the rain is forecast to give way to heavy or prolonged showers. These will mostly clear overnight.

Apart from some early showers in the east, Tuesday will be a bright day with sunny spells and just a few showers, according to Met Éireann.