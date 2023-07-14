Status yellow rainfall warning for all counties in Republic of Ireland

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning is currently in place for every county in Ireland except Donegal.

However, Co Donegal will also become subject to a status yellow warning later today.

Currently, all of Connacht, Leinster and Munster is under the yellow warning, as well as counties Cavan and Monaghan.

This alert came into place overnight and is in place until 7pm.

Co Donegal will be subject to the same alert from 12 noon until midnight.

Met Éireann is forecasting that heavy spells of rain are possible and that it will be blustery at times also.

There is also potential for localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult driving conditions.

There is no warning in place for Northern Ireland.

The wet and blustery weather is set to extend into Saturday and Sunday will also remain wet and windy.

Some of the showers over the weekend will be heavy and possibly thundery.