#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 18 October 2020
Advertisement

Status Yellow rainfall warning for entire country

The warning is valid from midnight tonight until 7pm on Tuesday.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 18 Oct 2020, 2:01 PM
29 minutes ago 8,431 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5236918
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning has been issued for the entire country.

Met Éireann says persistent and occasionally heavy bands of rain will cross the country beginning tonight through to Tuesday evening.

While some areas will remain below warning levels, there is a risk of localised spot flooding with a heightened risk of flash flooding in mountainous regions where accumulations are expected to be highest, the forecaster said. 

The warning is valid from midnight tonight until 7pm on Tuesday.

Met Éireann’s weather advisory for Ireland also says unusually high tides combined with strong winds gives an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The UK Met Office has also issued a Yellow rain warning for counties Down, Armagh, Tyrone, Derry and Fermanagh. 

Its warning is valid from 5am tomorrow until 3am on Tuesday. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie