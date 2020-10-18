Status Yellow rainfall warning for entire country

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning has been issued for the entire country.

Met Éireann says persistent and occasionally heavy bands of rain will cross the country beginning tonight through to Tuesday evening.

While some areas will remain below warning levels, there is a risk of localised spot flooding with a heightened risk of flash flooding in mountainous regions where accumulations are expected to be highest, the forecaster said.

The warning is valid from midnight tonight until 7pm on Tuesday.

Status Yellow - Rainfall warning issued for Ireland.

Valid from 00:01 Mon, 19-Oct-2020 until 19:00 Tue, 20-Oct-2020https://t.co/KLL68Nn8FQ pic.twitter.com/ZTBwW6L9Cl — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 18, 2020

Met Éireann’s weather advisory for Ireland also says unusually high tides combined with strong winds gives an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Yellow rain warning for counties Down, Armagh, Tyrone, Derry and Fermanagh.

Its warning is valid from 5am tomorrow until 3am on Tuesday.