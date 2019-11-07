This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 November, 2019
It's another dull and wet day as Status Yellow rainfall warning still in place for 5 counties

The warning is in place for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 10:58 AM
24 minutes ago 1,804 Views 4 Comments
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

IT’S ANOTHER WET and dull day in the east of the country as a Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for five counties. 

The warning was issued for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

It came into effect at 6pm yesterday and will remain in place until 9pm this evening. 

Met Éireann has warned that there will be spells of heavy rain at times in the counties and that there is a possibility for some spot flooding. 

While the rain will generally become confined to the eastern half of the country later this afternoon, Met Éireann has said further heavy downpours are expected across Leinster in the evening. 

It will be a cold day, with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, with brisk northeasterly winds. 

Looking forward to tonight, there will be some lingering rain across Leinster coasts, however, it will be dry with long clear spells overall. 

Lowest temperatures will drop to -2 degrees. 

It’s expected to be a cold, crisp and frosty start to tomorrow, with pockets of fog gradually lifting. 

The day is due to stay dry with spells of sunshine and light breezes. However, Met Éireann warned temperatures will stay below normal with afternoon highs of 5 to 9 degrees. 

It’s forecast to be a dry and cold start to tomorrow night with some frost. 

Temperatures will increase overnight as southerly winds freshen and outbreaks of rain spread to Atlantic coastal counties, Met Éireann has said. 

Rain is expected to move eastwards across the country during the night, turning heavy and persistent.

Minimum temperatures will range between 0 to 3 degrees.

