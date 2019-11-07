It's another dull and wet day as Status Yellow rainfall warning still in place for 5 counties

IT’S ANOTHER WET and dull day in the east of the country as a Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for five counties.

The warning was issued for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

It came into effect at 6pm yesterday and will remain in place until 9pm this evening.

Met Éireann has warned that there will be spells of heavy rain at times in the counties and that there is a possibility for some spot flooding.

While the rain will generally become confined to the eastern half of the country later this afternoon, Met Éireann has said further heavy downpours are expected across Leinster in the evening.

It will be a cold day, with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, with brisk northeasterly winds.

Mostly cloudy & misty this morning with scattered outbreaks of rain & drizzle. Heavy downpours & spot flooding are expected in parts of Leinster during the day. Turning drier & brighter in the west in the afternoon. A cold day with highs of 6 to 9 degrees in brisk northerly winds pic.twitter.com/NnbbiYVicE — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 7, 2019 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Looking forward to tonight, there will be some lingering rain across Leinster coasts, however, it will be dry with long clear spells overall.

Lowest temperatures will drop to -2 degrees.

It’s expected to be a cold, crisp and frosty start to tomorrow, with pockets of fog gradually lifting.

The day is due to stay dry with spells of sunshine and light breezes. However, Met Éireann warned temperatures will stay below normal with afternoon highs of 5 to 9 degrees.

It’s forecast to be a dry and cold start to tomorrow night with some frost.

Temperatures will increase overnight as southerly winds freshen and outbreaks of rain spread to Atlantic coastal counties, Met Éireann has said.

Rain is expected to move eastwards across the country during the night, turning heavy and persistent.

Minimum temperatures will range between 0 to 3 degrees.