This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Status Yellow snow-ice warning issued for 11 counties

The warning is valid for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth and Wicklow, as well as Connacht.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 12:58 PM
1 hour ago 25,376 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5004408
Wild Sika deer search for food in the snow on the Wicklow mountains.
Wild Sika deer search for food in the snow on the Wicklow mountains.
Wild Sika deer search for food in the snow on the Wicklow mountains.

ANOTHER SNOW-ICE warning has been issued for 11 counties, valid from tonight until tomorrow morning.

The warning is valid for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth and Wicklow, as well as Connacht. 

It is valid from 8pm tonight until 10am tomorrow. 

Met Éireann said that it will be “icy in parts tonight with wintry outbreaks. Some snow accumulations possible before morning, mainly across the north and on higher ground elsewhere”.

yellow warning Source: Met Éireann

This follows another Status Yellow snow-ice warning that had been in place until 10am today for the entire country.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians have been advised to take caution as the cold weather continues. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie