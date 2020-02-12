Status Yellow snow-ice warning issued for 11 counties

Wild Sika deer search for food in the snow on the Wicklow mountains.

ANOTHER SNOW-ICE warning has been issued for 11 counties, valid from tonight until tomorrow morning.

The warning is valid for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth and Wicklow, as well as Connacht.

It is valid from 8pm tonight until 10am tomorrow.

Met Éireann said that it will be “icy in parts tonight with wintry outbreaks. Some snow accumulations possible before morning, mainly across the north and on higher ground elsewhere”.

Source: Met Éireann

This follows another Status Yellow snow-ice warning that had been in place until 10am today for the entire country.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians have been advised to take caution as the cold weather continues.