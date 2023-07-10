Advertisement

Monday 10 July 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo File image of a stormy sky over Dublin's Merrion Square.
# status yellow alert
Status yellow thunderstorm and rainfall warning issued for 17 counties
The alert will come into effect in at 8am for all of Leinster, as well as Cavan, Leitrim, Monaghan, Tipperary, and Waterford.
29 minutes ago

A STATUS YELLOW thunderstorm and rainfall warning is due to come into place for over half the country this morning.

The alert will come into effect in at 8am for all of Leinster, as well as Cavan, Leitrim, Monaghan, Tipperary, and Waterford.

Met Éireann advises that heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely in these counties and warns of spot flooding and difficult driving conditions with poor visibility.

The alert is in place until 9pm tonight.

It’s due to be a wet day for most of the country, with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees.

The wet weather will continue into the night with scattered showers and tomorrow morning will also begin with scatter showers.

Tomorrow afternoon, the showers will become confined mainly to Leinster, with some heavy downpours possible.

Met Éireann forecasts that it will remain quite showery through the rest of the working week, though there will be some dry and sunny intervals as well.

Diarmuid Pepper
