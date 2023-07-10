Status yellow thunderstorm and rainfall warning issued for 17 counties

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A STATUS YELLOW thunderstorm and rainfall warning is due to come into place for over half the country this morning.
The alert will come into effect in at 8am for all of Leinster, as well as Cavan, Leitrim, Monaghan, Tipperary, and Waterford.
Met Éireann advises that heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely in these counties and warns of spot flooding and difficult driving conditions with poor visibility.
The alert is in place until 9pm tonight.
Level: Yellow⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 10, 2023
Type: Thunderstorm
Heavy showers with thunderstorms likely
Possible impacts:
• Spot flooding
• Poor visibility
• Difficult travelling conditions
Expected Onset: Monday 10/7/2023 08:00
Expires: Monday 10/7/2023 21:00 ⤵️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/py6ycR3AIz
It’s due to be a wet day for most of the country, with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees.
The wet weather will continue into the night with scattered showers and tomorrow morning will also begin with scatter showers.
Tomorrow afternoon, the showers will become confined mainly to Leinster, with some heavy downpours possible.
Met Éireann forecasts that it will remain quite showery through the rest of the working week, though there will be some dry and sunny intervals as well.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site