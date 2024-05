A STATUS YELLOW thunderstorm warning has been issued for counties Clare, Cork, and Limerick.

The alert will kick in at 3pm and remain in place until 8pm this evening.

Met Éireann advises that there will be heavy downpours with thunderstorms and hail.

There is also the potential for spot flooding, hazardous travelling conditions and poor visibility.

Elsewhere across the country, heavy showers will also move in from the afternoon, mainly across the south and midlands and there will be highest temperatures nationwide of between 18 and 21 degrees.

However, showers and any remaining thunderstorms will die out early in the night.

Although further outbreaks of rain will then affect parts of Leinster and Munster, it will be mainly dry elsewhere overnight.

Tomorrow morning it will be cloudy and misty in the east and west, with some residual drizzle.

In other parts, mist and fog will give way to a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

These sunny spells will break through to the east and west in the afternoon and evening, with temperatures of between 17 and 20 degrees, though cooler in the northwest.