Met Éireann issues status yellow thunderstorm warning for whole country

IRELAND IS FACING the prospect of more thunderstorms today as Met Éireann has announced a status yellow thunderstorm warning for the entire country.

The thunderstorms come with the possibility of some hail and localised flooding, according to the forecaster.

Status Yellow - #Thunderstorm & Rain warning for Ireland ⚠️



Heavy showers with thunderstorms likely. ⛈️



Possible Impacts:



• Spot flooding 🌧️

• Poor visibility 👀

• Difficult travelling conditions 🚴‍♂️ 🚗



Valid: 12:00 20/06/2023 to 22:00 20/06/2023https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/mg19Nu3uXA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 20, 2023

There will be a mix of cloud and sunshine this morning before heavy rain sets in around much of the country.

The forecaster is predicting more warm temperatures today with highs of 18 to 21 degrees and light to moderate south by southwesterly winds.

The rain should ease off tonight for most of the island but will remain in some northern and Atlantic coastal areas. The occasional isolated shower may fall further inland as well.

It will be another warm night too, with temperatures of around 10 to 14 degrees and some misty of foggy patches developing.