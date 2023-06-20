Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 20 June 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Alamy Stock Photo Clouds gather before a thunderstorm breaks out in Donaghmede
# Thunderstorms
Met Éireann issues status yellow thunderstorm warning for whole country
The thunderstorms come with the possibility of some hail and localised flooding, according to forecaster.
7.6k
5
51 minutes ago

IRELAND IS FACING the prospect of more thunderstorms today as Met Éireann has announced a status yellow thunderstorm warning for the entire country.

The thunderstorms come with the possibility of some hail and localised flooding, according to the forecaster. 

There will be a mix of cloud and sunshine this morning before heavy rain sets in around much of the country. 

The forecaster is predicting more warm temperatures today with highs of 18  to 21 degrees and light to moderate south by southwesterly winds. 

The rain should ease off tonight for most of the island but will remain in some northern and Atlantic coastal areas. The occasional isolated shower may fall further inland as well. 

It will be another warm night too, with temperatures of around 10 to 14 degrees and some misty of foggy patches developing. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     