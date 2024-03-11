Status yellow warning for rain issued for Cork and Kerry

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow warning for rain across counties Cork and Kerry.

The warning takes effect at 3pm this afternoon, and will remain in place until 3pm on Tuesday.

Met Éireann has forecast spells of rain today and tomorrow, coupled with high tides and onshore winds.

The impacts for counties Cork and Kerry could be wave overtopping and localised flooding.

Met Éireann yesterday cautioned that there is a risk of coastal flooding over the next few days due to “unusually” high tides.

It was a mostly cloudy start for most this morning, with some patches of light rain and drizzle, but later this afternoon, rain will develop in Munster and Connacht and then extend eastwards across much of Leinster and south Ulster during the evening.

The rain will be heavy at times in the southwest, with highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with mist and widespread outbreaks of rain or drizzle at first, with this rain then becoming lighter and patchy in most places overnight.

However, there will be strong winds at times in the south west.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with mist and scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle in most areas, though the rain will be heavy at times in the southwest, with highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.