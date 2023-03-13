Advertisement

Monday 13 March 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Leah Farrell Footprints pictured on snow Dublin last week. Snow could be an issue for many parts once more overnight.
# Met Éireann
Status yellow warning for snow and ice comes into effect for half the country this evening
The alert is in place in counties Cavan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath and all of Connacht.
1.8k
0
10 minutes ago

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow warning for snow and ice that is in place from 8pm this evening until 12pm tomorrow.

The warning affects counties Cavan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath and all of Connacht.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised of potentially hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths as a result of wintry showers that will lead to icy conditions in some areas tonight and tomorrow morning.

A similar alert is in place from 5pm this evening until 11am tomorrow in counties Antrim, Down, Derry and Tyrone.

There will be lowest overnight temperatures of zero degrees in the south of the country, but lows of -4 to zero degrees in the midlands and north.  

Overall, Met Éireann forecasts an unsettled week ahead, with rain or showers on most days.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
