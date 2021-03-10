#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wet and windy day ahead with weather warning for entire country

A Status Yellow wind warning will kick in at midday today for the whole country.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 10 Mar 2021, 7:15 AM
13 minutes ago 1,268 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5377015
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

IT’S SET TO be a wet and windy day with a nationwide weather warning due to kick in later. 

A Status Yellow wind warning will kick in at midday today for the whole country. The warning is due to remain in place until 7am tomorrow. 

Met Éireann has warned that it will become very windy from this afternoon through to tomorrow morning. 

Southwest winds, veering westerly with gusts of 90 to 110km/h are forecast, higher at times on hills and coasts in the south and west. There’s also a risk of some wave overtopping. 

Looking at the general forecast, outbreaks of rain will extend from the southwest to all areas of the country this morning, with some heavy falls. 

Frequent heavy showers are forecast to follow in the afternoon, with occasional bright spells. 

Highest temperatures will range between 11 and 13 degrees. 

Tonight is due to be very windy, with rain clearing to blustery showers. 

Strong to near gale force southwesterly winds are expected in all areas, with some very strong gusts, particularly in coastal parts of Munster and south Leinster. 

Temperatures are to drop as low as 3 degrees. 

Tomorrow is again due to be cold and blustery, with a mix of frequent heavy showers and some sunny spells. 

The showers will bring a risk of hail and thunder, with sleep on high ground. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

