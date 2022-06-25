#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 17°C Saturday 25 June 2022
Status yellow rain warning in place for Galway and Mayo

There are warnings that heavy showers and longer spells of rain may lead to spot flooding in places.

By Patrick Coleman Saturday 25 Jun 2022, 2:05 PM
Elsewhere the showers will be more isolated.
Image: Shutterstock/Evgeny Atamanenko
Image: Shutterstock/Evgeny Atamanenko

THOSE IN THE WESTERN half of the country are bracing themselves for thundery bursts of heavy rain, with hail possible.

It comes as a status yellow rain warning is in place for Galway and Mayo, with warnings that heavy showers and longer spells of rain may lead to spot flooding in places.

The warning is in place until midnight.

Elsewhere, Met Éireann says the showers will be more isolated, while the best of any sunny breaks will be in the east and southeast.

Met Éireann is also forecasting highest temperatures of between 11 to 17 degrees, in a moderate to fresh and gusty southerly wind.

There will be further showers or longer spells of rain tonight, some of which will be heavy at times.

Overnight temperatures are forecast to range from 9 to 11 degrees, in moderate to fresh southeast winds.

And there’ll be scattered showers throughout the day on Sunday.

Some of these showers will be heavy, with an isolated thundery one possible.

The best of the sunny spells will again be in the east and southeast, with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Patrick Coleman

