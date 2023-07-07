Advertisement

Friday 7 July 2023
Screenshot: Met Éireann
# Status Yellow warning
'Unseasonably strong' winds prompt Met Éireann to issue status yellow warnings
Winds are expected to be strongest in southern and western coastal areas and on high ground.
10.3k
5
1 hour ago

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued status yellow wind warnings for most of the country for tonight and tomorrow morning as “unseasonably strong southeasterly winds” are predicted to hit the country. 

The national forecaster is warning that the high winds could lead to fallen branches, damage to tents and other temporary structures as well as waves overtopping along parts of the southern coast. 

Winds are expected to be strongest in southern and western coastal areas and on high ground.

The first of two warnings put out by Met Éireann covers counties Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford as well as the entire province of Munster. It comes into effect at midnight tonight and will remain in place until 10am tomorrow. 

The second warning applies to Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and all of Connacht. That warning will be in effect from 6am tomorrow until midday. 

A small craft warning for all coastal areas has also been issued applying from 6 o’clock this evening until 10 o’clock tomorrow night.

Additionally, status yellow gale force warnings are also set to come into effect tonight and tomorrow. 

“Southeast winds, veering southwesterly will increase to gale force overnight Friday on Irish coastal waters from Carnsore Pt to Roches Pt to Valentia,” Met Éireann said. 

“Southwesterly winds will reach gale force 8 at times on Saturday morning on coasts from Valentia to Slyne Head to Bloody Foreland.”

 

Author
David MacRedmond
