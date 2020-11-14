Status Yellow Wind warnings to take effect across the country

ALL AREAS OF the country will experience strong winds this afternoon as Status Yellow Wind warnings have been issued in every province.

Met Éireann has issued four separate Status Yellow Wind warnings ahead of strong and gusty southwest to west winds to come later in the day.

It is expected that gusts may reach speeds of over 90 kilometres per hour.

The first warning comes into effect in Munster at 11am and will last until 3pm.

Warnings will be in place in Leinster between 12pm and 6pm and in Connacht between 3pm and 6pm.

In Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal, a warning will come into effect from 4pm until 9pm.

Along the coast, a Status Yellow Gale warning was issued at 5am in anticipation of south to southwest winds reaching gale force 8 today on Irish coastal waters and on the Irish sea.

Met Éireann has forecast wet and windy weather around the country, with winds strengthening during the day.

Rain in the southwest is expected to move northwards to all areas by around noon.

In the west and north, showers will merge into longer spells of rain, with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms.

The highest temperatures for today will be between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius.