Status yellow wind warning issued for 16 counties

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning has been issued for much of the country.

The alert comes into effect at 2pm today and covers all of Leinster, as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary, and Waterford.

The weather warning is in place until 7pm this evening.

Met Éireann advises that it will become very windy of squally for a time in these area, with isolated thunderstorms possible.

Elsewhere, a status yellow rain warning remains in place for Munster and Galway.

It came into effect overnight and is in place until 3pm, with warnings of spot flooding.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann says it will be cold and blustery tonight, with clear spells and scattered showers.

These will be most frequent over the western half of the country, with the chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail.

There will be lowest overnight temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees, in fresh to strong west to southwest winds.