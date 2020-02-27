This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stepaside garda station to officially re-open next month

Garda commissioner Drew Harris confirmed the station, which closed in 2013, would re-open on 9 March.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 7:58 PM
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

STEPASIDE GARDA STATION will re-open next month, it has been confirmed.

The long-awaited move was announced by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris today at a joint policing committee meeting of Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

The garda commissioner confirmed the station, which closed in 2013, would re-open on 9 March.

“Stepaside Garda Station will run a fully operational 24/7 policing service, with the public office opening from 7am to 9pm daily,” he said.

Harris also confirmed the station would have one sergeant, 15 gardaí and a Roads Policing Unit.

The reopening of the station will bring the number of operational garda stations in the country to 567.

The move was a commitment for the Programme for Government during the last Dáil. The station’s closure was the subject of major protests at the time.

In 2017, a garda report recommended re-opening the garda station, along with five others, on a pilot basis to give the force extra coverage across the country.

A total of 139 garda stations around the country closed between 2012 and 2013 under the previous government following an operational assessment carried out by then Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan.

