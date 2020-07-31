Gardaí seek public's help in locating man missing from Dublin since Tuesday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in locating Stephen Casey missing from the Dublin 24 area.

The 37-year-old was last seen in Tallaght in the early hours of Tuesday 28 July.

Stephen is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of slim build with a dark receding hairline.

When last seen, he was wearing a red bubble jacket with hood, a black Diesel t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and Nike runners.

Anyone with any information, that can assist in locating Stephen, is asked to contact Tallaght Garda on 01 666 6017, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.