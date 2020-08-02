'When the pubs reopen the cases go up': Health Minister says reopening schools is govt's priority

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has said that keeping the reopening of schools “on track” is the priority for government and that decisions may be taken to ensure that happens.

Donnelly suggested this could include the decision to keep pubs closed should the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) deem it necessary.

Pubs are schedule to reopen on 10 August, as part of Phase 4 of the government’s reopening, and a decision on whether to proceed on that timeline is set to be made next week.

Nphet will deliver its advice to government on this on Tuesday, coming amid a “concerning trend” of increasing Covid-19 infections in recent days.

In the UK, health experts said yesterday that pubs may have to close again so schools can reopen.

Asked on RTÉ’s This Week programme whether a similar choice will have to made, Donnelly said he didn’t want to speculate but that some decisions will have to be taken.

“I don’t want to make any comments on that because that is something for Nphet to come to me with a view on on Tuesday, but it is certainly the case that decisions could be made if Nphet deemed necessary in order to keep the opening of schools on track,” he said.

“We have closely followed public health advice, both the previous government and this government, and that has served the country very well. So, I don’t want to prejudge what Nphet may decide. Certainly, the number one focus is getting the schools reopened,” he added.

Donnelly went on to say that he has sympathy for publicans but that the experience of other countries suggests that nightlife has a greater effect on Covid-19 infections than other types of societal activity.

I asked exactly this question to the public health officials and what they said was, the international experience shows that when the pubs reopen the number of new cases goes up. What they found was that this doesn’t seem to be the case with restaurants, for example, which is why they advised that restaurants could open all these with the restrictions in place.

“So the public health officials are concerned at what has happened in other countries. But the publicans are in a very, very difficult position, and I have huge sympathy with them and government has huge sympathy with them,” he added.

Speaking about the recent uptick in cases, Donnelly said that much of the outbreaks relate to several clusters but that there has been community transmission recorded in parts of Galway, Mayo, Cavan, Meath and Dublin.

Community transmissions is so termed when an individual tests positive for the virus but it is not possible to determine from where the were infected.