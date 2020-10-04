#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 4 October 2020
Advertisement

Health Minister thanks Ronan Glynn for 'tireless effort' as acting CMO

Dr Tony Holohan is returning as chief medical officer tomorrow.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 1:45 PM
57 minutes ago 11,305 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5223244
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

MINISTER OF HEALTH Stephen Donnelly has paid tribute to acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn for his work in the role ahead of Dr Tony Holohan’s return tomorrow.

Donnelly thanked Glynn for his “tireless effort” since taking over from Holohan earlier in the summer.

“I would like to thank Ronan Glynn for his tireless effort during his time as Acting CMO,” Donnelly tweeted.

“He stepped into one of the toughest roles in Ireland and did a fantastic job,” Donnelly said.

“There have been many early mornings and late nights in the office as tough decisions were made and Ronan has an absolute pleasure to work with throughout,” he wrote.

“It will be of huge benefit to us all to have the expertise of [Tony Holohan] and Ronan Glynn as we face into the challenging winter months.”

“I look forward to working with them both. As always, our aim is to save lives, keep people healthy and protect our health service,” Donnelly said.

Dr Tony Holohan stepped aside from his role as chief medical officer in July to spend time with his wife Emer, who was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer in 2012, who was admitted for palliative care.

In July, Holohan said that he wanted to “give my energy, attention and all of my time to Emer and to our two teenage children, Clodagh and Ronan”.

“I have spoken with the Taoiseach, Minister for Health and other colleagues about this, and they have all kindly offered their support and best wishes to both of us,” Holohan said.

 It is understood that Emer is still receiving care.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Holohan is set to resume his duties as chief medical officer from tomorrow.

Earlier in the week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that “as Dr Tony Holohan prepares to return to post, I was to thank Dr Ronan Glynn for his extraordinary service, dedicated and honesty over the last few months as acting CMO”.

“He’s been a pleasure to work with, in some difficult circumstances, making very difficult decisions,” Martin said.

The chief medical officer advises the government on matters related to health.

The role has become a particularly prominent one as the government and Department of Health navigate the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both Holohan and Glynn have led regular press briefings updating the public on the status of Covid-19 in Ireland, as well as chairing the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie