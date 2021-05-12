Have you seen Stephen? Appeal for information on man (24) missing since Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man who is missing from Galway.

Stephen Hilton has been missing from the Rahoon area since Sunday, 9 May.

He is described as being 6’3″ in height, of slim build, with long brown hair, a long patchy brown beard and brown eyes.

Stephen was last sighted in the Inverin area of Co Galway.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Salthill on 091 514 720 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.