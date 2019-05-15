This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 16 May, 2019
Meet Stevie II - Ireland's first AI robot designed to help care for older people

The technology behind the new robot has been tested with Irish seniors, and was unveiled to the media today.

By Andrew Roberts Wednesday 15 May 2019, 5:55 PM
19 hours ago 8,309 Views 17 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

IRELAND’S FIRST ‘SOCIALLY assistive’ robot made an appearance in the Science Gallery in Dublin today.

Named Stevie II, he is a newer model of (as you might guess) Stevie I – a prototype robot that was tested with Irish seniors in long-term care environments.

Created by robotics engineers from Trinity College Dublin, Stevie II uses advanced sensing technologies to interact intelligently with his environment. 

In addition to performing new functional tasks, the robot has been given what Trinity describes as “enhanced expressive capabilities” (he can make faces, in other words). 

We spoke to the research team behind Stevie II and asked Tony McCarthy, one of the Irish seniors who took part in the pilot ‘Stevie’ programme, what he thinks of the upgrade.

Watch the video for our full report.

