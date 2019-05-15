Meet Stevie II - Ireland's first AI robot designed to help care for older people

IRELAND’S FIRST ‘SOCIALLY assistive’ robot made an appearance in the Science Gallery in Dublin today.

Named Stevie II, he is a newer model of (as you might guess) Stevie I – a prototype robot that was tested with Irish seniors in long-term care environments.

Created by robotics engineers from Trinity College Dublin, Stevie II uses advanced sensing technologies to interact intelligently with his environment.

In addition to performing new functional tasks, the robot has been given what Trinity describes as “enhanced expressive capabilities” (he can make faces, in other words).

We spoke to the research team behind Stevie II and asked Tony McCarthy, one of the Irish seniors who took part in the pilot ‘Stevie’ programme, what he thinks of the upgrade.

Watch the video for our full report.