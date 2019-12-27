€250,000 worth of stolen bikes seized at allotment in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED what they believe are more than a hundred stolen bicycles from a shipping container in Dublin.

Investigators from Pearse Street garda station seized the bikes after carrying out a search at an allotment in Newcastle, Co Dublin yesterday morning.

The search took place after a warrant was obtained as part of investigations into the theft of bikes in the city centre.

116 unique and specialised bikes with an estimated value of €250,000 were seized for further technical examination.

In a statement, gardaí said they would now aim to identify the rightful owners of the bikes. Items that are not returned to their owners are expected to be circulated in the coming weeks.