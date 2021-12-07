Two Boil Water Notices issued in Kerry as Storm Barra impacts water supplies of 38,000 people

IRISH WATER HAVE issued two Boil Water Notices as the water supplies of 38,000 people are currently at risk due to the ongoing impact of Storm Barra.

A total of 25 water supplies are being impacted in the South West, particularly in Cork and Kerry, due to the heavy rainfall and high winds, which is causing flooding and power outages at water plants.

Irish Water have said that there are 25 water supplies that are currently at risk, which serve 38,000 people primarily in Cork and Kerry.

The Boil Water Notices have been issued for Aughacasla and Caragh Lake in Kerry due to a deterioration in the raw water quality. In Cork, there are outages in Drinagh, Crostera, Whiddy Island, Carrigtwohill, Blarney, Tower, Clondrohid and Kilcrohane.

According to Irish Water, crews have been mobilised to repair the impacted plants but only when it is safe to do so. They are also working with the ESB to prioritise restoring power to plants impacted by electricity outages.

“Irish Water is working closely with Local Authorities and other partners to ensure that the risk to service interruption is minimised during the storm and to make repairs as soon as it is safe to do so.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“We have been working closely with the National Emergency Co-ordination Committee since yesterday to co-ordinate the national response,” said Tom Cuddy, Irish Water’s head of Operations.

“The Irish Water contact centre is available 24/7 on 1800 278278 to support our customers during this time. Customers are urged to report loss of service or visible leaks to assist Irish Water to identify bursts.”