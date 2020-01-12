Calm before the storm: Flood defences going up ahead of arrival of Storm Brendan

The Atlantic chart prediction for 6am tomorrow in showing the storm's project progress.

SEVERAL LOCAL COUNCILS have been reinforcing flood defences ahead of the arrival of Storm Brendan and high spring tides.

The Status Orange wind warning will be in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford from 7am tomorrow.

A Status Yellow warning is in place for the fifteen remaining counties in the Republic of Ireland.

Galway City Council today warned residents about the potential for gusts up to 130 km/h and has said that been reinforcing the barriers at Spanish Arch in the city.

The public car parks on Salthill Promenade and Toft Park are to be closed from 2pm today.

Cork City has also sought to raise awareness about a potential flooding and has said that high tide is forecast for 7.14am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has said that Storm Brendan is tracking to the northwest of Ireland and the winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130 km/h, highest in coastal areas.

The forecaster has also sought to remind people about the meaning of each level in the colour-coded warning systems. A Status Orange warning indicates that weather “may pose a threat to life and property” and has gusts of up to 130 km/h.

Met Éireann had faced criticism about what some people argued was a lack of warning about a powerful storm in the week before Christmas last month.

A Status Red Marine warning is in place for gales in Irish coastal waters with Met Éireann saying that storm force winds will develop across all coastal waters that could reach “violent storm force at times in the west”.

Ahead of the arrival of Storm Brendan, the Irish Coast Guard has also been warning people about the dangers of breaking waves along the coast.

“The Coast Guard strongly advises the public to avoid exposed beaches, cliffs and harbours during storm conditions. If you see someone in trouble, do not hesitate, dial 112 or 999 and ask for Coast Guard,” the service said in a series of tweets this afternoon.

Ahead of the arrival of the storm tomorrow, today is being forecast as a bright day today with sunny spells and scattered showers.