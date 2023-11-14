Around 12,000 homes and businesses still without power in wake of Storm Debi

AROUND 12,000 HOMES and businesses are still without power this morning after Storm Debi battered the country yesterday.

The ESB yesterday said storm force winds associated with Storm Debi “caused damage to the electricity network overnight, predominantly in western, midwest and midlands counties”.

Status Red and Orange warnings were issued for many counties early yesterday but they expired by the afternoon.

Yesterday morning, up to 110,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power. As of 5.15pm, that figure was brought down to around 34,000.

A spokesperson for the ESB has confirmed this morning that progress has been made and around 12,000 customers are without power this morning.

ESB Networks crews are currently mobilising for the day.

The ESB has warned people who come across fallen wires or damaged electricity networks to “never, ever touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous”.

Homes and businesses in Galway were significantly impacted by Storm Debi, with Oranmore and Clarinbridge being the areas that appear to have been worst hit.

A spokesperson for the National Emergency Coordination Group said yesterday that an estimated 200 premises had been affected by flooding.

All power outage updates are available to view on the ESB’s PowerCheck website.