Nationwide wind warning to kick in as Storm Dudley hits Ireland

A NATIONWIDE STATUS Yellow wind warning is due to kick in later today as Storm Dudley hits Ireland.

This warning will be in effect from midday today until midday tomorrow.

Westerly winds associated with Storm Dudley will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with damaging gusts of 80 to 110km/h, stronger on exposed coasts and on high ground.

A combination of high tide and strong winds will lead to flooding on exposed coasts, Met Éireann has said.

A Status Amber wind warning will be in place for Antrim and Derry from 4pm until midnight.

A Status Yellow wind warning will come into effect for Armagh, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone from 3pm until 6am and for Antrim and Derry from midnight to 3am.

A second storm, Eunice, is expected to hit Ireland tomorrow.

Source: Met.ie

It is expected to become wet and very windy today but mild and largely dry at first with just a few patches of light rain and drizzle, according to Met Éireann.

Showery outbreaks of heavy rain will move into parts of the west during the morning, tracking eastwards bringing a risk of spot flooding.

West to southwest winds will increase to strong and very gusty, reaching gale force or strong gale on exposed coasts with some coastal flooding possible.

Highest temperatures will range from nine to 14 degrees, mildest in the southeast, but turning cooler from the northwest as the rain clears to blustery showers.

It will remain very windy tonight but winds will start to ease towards morning. Scattered blustery showers will persist through the night, heaviest and most frequent in the north and west with some wintry falls.

Lowest temperatures will range from zero to five degrees, coldest in the early morning.

Tomorrow morning will also be very windy. Good sunny spells will develop tomorrow along with scattered showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow. Highest temperatures will range from five to eight degrees.

Cloud will build from the southwest towards the evening, ahead of rain and strengthening winds from Storm Eunice.