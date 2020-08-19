This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Storm Ellen: People camping or in caravans in Cork urged to seek alternative accommodation tonight

A Status Red wind warning has been issued for Cork for three hours tonight.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 4:04 PM
45 minutes ago 25,828 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5180334
The Status Red warning for Cork is in place from 9pm
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

CORK COUNTY COUNCIL has warned people camping or staying in caravans to seek alternative accommodation indoors tonight ahead of the arrival of Storm Ellen. 

A Status Red wind warning has been issued for Cork for three hours tonight, with other parts of the country under a Status Orange or Status Yellow warning. 

Cork County Council has said that people staying in temporary structures are “particularly at risk” from storm force winds.

The council says that the storm system is expected to “produce a core of very severe and destructive winds” and flooding is possible in coastal areas and near rivers.

The red warning for Cork will remain in place between 9pm and midnight and a Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Munster, Galway and Mayo from 9pm tonight until 6am tomorrow.

An existing Status Yellow wind warning remains in place for the rest of the country from 9pm tonight until the end of tomorrow.

The stormy conditions are expected to pertain throughout tonight and into tomorrow, with Met Éireann advising that heavy and thundery showers should be expected over the next 24 hours before beginning to abate on Friday. 

County councils and the Road Safety Authority are urging motorists to minimise their journeys and be aware of the potential for flooding and debris on the road. 

