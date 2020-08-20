This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 20 August, 2020
Storm Ellen: Over 100,000 homes and businesses across the country without power

Flooding and fallen trees have also been reported.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 7:16 AM
48 minutes ago 14,801 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5180814
The Strand in Tramore yesterday evening as workers prepare for Storm Ellen.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images


Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

OVER 100,000 HOMES and businesses remain without power across the country this morning due to the effects of Storm Ellen. 

Fallen trees are being reported across the country, while last night flooding was reported in several areas. 

Large swathes of Cork are still without power, while Limerick, Galway, Tipperary and Westmeath are also badly affected. 

A Status Red wind warning had been in effect in Cork until midnight, with warnings issued by Met Éireann urging people to stay away from coastal areas. 

A Status Orange wind warning had also been place for Munster, Galway and Mayo until 6am this morning with a Status Yellow wind warning in place in the rest of the country.

A Status Yellow wind warning remains in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo. 

There were reports last night of flooding in Skibbereen, but by this morning most of it had appeared to have receded. Local politicians have already taken to social media to question why flood defence measures appeared not to work.

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan, who represents Cork South West, tweeted last night that “this shouldn’t be happening in Skibbereen”. 

“The entire town should be dry even in this intense rainfall,” he said. He called on the Office of Public Works to provide answers. 

Flooding has also been reported in Bandon. 

This morning, Cork County Council issued a statement on Twitter asking people to “please exercise caution on the roads this morning as high winds/heavy rain overnight has resulted in hazaradous road conditions”. 

The council also warned of fallen frees and spot flooding. 

ESB Source: ESB

Irish Rail said this morning that a train from Cork to Dublin has been delayed due to a tree having fallen on the tracks, while trees have also fallen on the line between Limerick and Heuston station, 

A power fault has also been reported by Irish Rail between Greystones and Bray

Last night, the country had been bracing for a major impact from the storm – with visitors to Cork staying in tents or caravans urged to find alternative accommodation. 

Met Éireann had been forecasting that the storm was likely to produce “a core of very severe and destructive winds” with heavy rain also likely in southwestern and southern counties. 

Updates on most faults, along with their expected restoration times can be found here.

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

