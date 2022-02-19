Status yellow weather warnings remain in place following Storm Eunice as clean-up continues

CLEANUP EFFORTS HAVE continued across the country in the wake of Storm Eunice, which left thousands without power overnight.

ESB crews have been working to restore electricity to homes across the country after the damage caused by the storm.

A council worker in Co Wexford died yesterday while working to clear debris after being struck by a falling tree.

The southeast and southwest of the country bore the brunt of the storm yesterday morning and power outages remain most widespread in Kerry and Cork.

Power is not expected to be returned to some homes in those counties until later this afternoon or this evening, according to the ESB’s outage map.

People are advised to visit powercheck.ie to see estimated restoration times if they are in an impacted area.

Hazardous conditions this morn due to snow/ice. ❄️

Milder & brighter weather with scattered showers following from the SW.

More rain & drizzle will move in from W later today.

Highs of 5 to 10C



Ballinamore Co. Leitrim at 8am⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UlsYTrrW6N — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 19, 2022

Meanwhile, a status yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place across the country until 10am this morning.

A separate status yellow warning for heavy rain and flooding is in place from 4pm today until 4pm tomorrow in counties Donegal, Mayo, Leitrim and Sligo.

Met Éireann is warning of generally hazardous driving conditions across the country due to snow and ice.

More to follow…